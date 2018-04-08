This IDIOT tried to humiliate his ex - LOVER on social media but she hit back in style (LOOK)Entertainment News 16:16
Sunday, April 08, 2018 - Love is a beautiful thing when shared between two people who care about each other unconditionally.
However, it can also lead to devastating heartbreak when the spark fades out.
Some people are mature enough to end their relationship amicably while others resort to name-calling and badmouthing the partner once they vowed to die for.
A case in point is this guy who took to social media to troll a girl he had just broken up.
Unbeknownst to him, the lady was still following him and her response has gone viral.
See the…
Page 1 2