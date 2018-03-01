This crazy Pastor made church members confess the number of S3X partners they have had - VIDEO

, , , 12:51

Wednesday, April 04, 2018 - This is controversial Ghanaian Bishop, Angel Daniel, doing what he does best.

In this episode, he asked church members to disclose their body count.

The gullible men and women lined up to confess the number of partners they have had and it is just hilarious.

Just wondering, the guys who said 70, have they been recording somewhere because it’s hard to keep track after 10?

Watch the madness below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Everyone needs money in a hurry from time to time. While quick cash won’t make you rich, it  can   help you get out of a messy situat...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno