This crazy Pastor made church members confess the number of S3X partners they have had - VIDEO

This is controversial Ghanaian Bishop, Angel Daniel, doing what he does best.





In this episode, he asked church members to disclose their body count.





The gullible men and women lined up to confess the number of partners they have had and it is just hilarious.





Just wondering, the guys who said 70, have they been recording somewhere because it’s hard to keep track after 10?





Watch the madness below.





On today’s episode of Obinim shenanigans, church members were asked to disclose their body count 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WvDd5onSYP March 21, 2018