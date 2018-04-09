The SHOCKING moment TIMMY Tdat pulled a LADY’s dress up and exposed her bare derriere to the crowd (VIDEO)

Monday, April 09, 2018 -

Ratchet rapper Timmy Tdat is on the spot for his shocking behavior while performing over the weekend.





Timmy was doing his thing at the Ngong Racecourse in a concert headlined by Nigerian Mr. Eazi.





In a moment of madness, Timmy pled up the lady’s dress exposing her bare derriere to the crowd.





What’s more shocking is that the lady did not seem to mind as she continued dancing with him.





Several stakeholders in the entertainment industry have slammed Timmy including Sauti Sol’s publicist, Anyiko Owoko, who has called on male artists to…



