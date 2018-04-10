The other ‘BEN CHACHA’ from Muranga gets dumped by his girlfriend over alleged love affair with SABINA WA CHEGE

Tuesday April 10, 2018

- A young man, whose photo with Murang’a Women Representative, Sabina Chege, went viral after he was wrongly identified as Waziri Benson Chacha, has finally spoken about his relationship with the Muranga County lawmaker.





In an exclusive interview with a local daily on Monday , Samuel Wanjii said he was a member of a youth team that campaigned for Ms Chege’s re-election during the last General Elections and that is when the photo was taken.





Wanjii, 22, said he is not the…



