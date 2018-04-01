The one question that KENNETH MATIBA’s wife, EDITH, would like to ask retired President DANIEL arap MOI

The one question that KENNETH MATIBA’s wife, EDITH, would like to ask retired President DANIEL arap MOI00:00
....past interview, Edith revealed that given a chance, she would like to ask Moi why he persecuted her husband despite being great family and business partners in the 60s and 70s.
"I have no bitterness."
"But I keep on...(pauses and looks out to sea) asking ‘Why?"
"Why did he do this?"
"It’s a question I can’t answer."
"And I wish I have an opportunity to ask him."
"I have met him twice,” She narrated.
During his time in detention, Matiba suffered a massive stroke and he never quite recovered from it.
