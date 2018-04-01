The one question that KENNETH MATIBA’s wife, EDITH, would like to ask retired President DANIEL arap MOI

....past interview, Edith revealed that given a chance, she would like to ask Moi why he persecuted her husband despite being great family and business partners in the 60s and 70s.

 "I have no bitterness."

 "But I keep on...(pauses and looks out to sea) asking ‘Why?"

 "Why did he do this?"

 "It’s a question I can’t answer."

 "And I wish I have an opportunity to ask him."

 "I have met him twice,” She narrated.

During his time in detention, Matiba suffered a massive stroke and he never quite recovered from it.

