The one question that KENNETH MATIBA’s wife, EDITH, would like to ask retired President DANIEL arap MOI

....past interview, Edith revealed that given a chance, she would like to ask Moi why he persecuted her husband despite being great family and business partners in the 60s and 70s.





" I have no bitterness."



"But I keep on...(pauses and looks out to sea) asking ‘Why?"



"Why did he do this?"



"It’s a question I can’t answer."



"And I wish I have an opportunity to ask him."



"I have met him twice ,” She narrated.





During his time in detention, Matiba suffered a massive stroke and he never quite recovered from it.



