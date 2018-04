The one question that KENNETH MATIBA’s wife, EDITH, would like to ask retired President DANIEL arap MOI

....past interview, Edith revealed that given a chance, she would like to ask Moi why he persecuted her husband despite being great family and business partners in the 60s and 70s.

"

I have no bitterness."





"But I keep on...(pauses and looks out to sea) asking ‘Why?"





"Why did he do this?"





"It’s a question I can’t answer."





"And I wish I have an opportunity to ask him."





"I have met him twice

,”