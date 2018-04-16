The one question that KENNETH MATIBA’s wife, EDITH, would like to ask retired President DANIEL arap MOI

Monday, April 16, 2018 - As Kenyans mourn the death of veteran politician and second-liberation hero, Kenneth Stanley Njindo Matiba, former President Daniel Arap Moi’s name has featured prominently.





Matiba, who passed away on Sunday at Karen Hospital, was detained and tortured during Moi’s regime while fighting for multi-party democracy.





Matiba’s wife, Edith, has always stood by her husband throughout his persecution and detention.



While she says that she harbors no ill feelings towards Moi, she would like to ask him this question.



