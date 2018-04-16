The one question that KENNETH MATIBA’s wife, EDITH, would like to ask retired President DANIEL arap MOI

The one question that KENNETH MATIBA’s wife, EDITH, would like to ask retired President DANIEL arap MOIEditor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, News, Politics 03:15
Monday, April 16, 2018 - As Kenyans mourn the death of veteran politician and second-liberation hero, Kenneth Stanley Njindo Matiba, former President Daniel Arap Moi’s name has featured prominently.
Matiba, who passed away on Sunday at Karen Hospital, was detained and tortured during Moi’s regime while fighting for multi-party democracy.
Matiba’s wife, Edith, has always stood by her husband throughout his persecution and detention.
While she says that she harbors no ill feelings towards Moi, she would like to ask him this question.
While she says that she harbors no ill feelings towards Moi, she would like to ask him this question.
In a....
Page 1 2
Page 1 2
It is okay. Don't judge. God is the only true judge and every person will be judged according to his measure. I can only ask Mrs.Matiba to forgive Retired President Moi. For if she doesn't forgive she will not see God. The president may have repented and it is only God who can forgive him.
Ecclesiastes 12:14 For God will bring every deed into judgment, with every secret thing, whether good or evil.
1 Corinthians 4:5 Therefore do not pronounce judgment before the time, before the Lord comes, who will bring to light the things now hidden in darkness and will disclose the purposes of the heart. Then each one will receive his commendation from God.
Romans 14:12-14 So then each of us will give an account of himself to God. Therefore let us not pass judgment on one another any longer, but rather decide never to put a stumbling block or hindrance in the way of a brother. I know and am persuaded in the Lord Jesus that nothing is unclean in itself, but it is unclean for anyone who thinks it unclean.