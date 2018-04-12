The land where Simmers Club used to be has been turned into a parking lot after the owner was evicted like a dog (PHOTO)

, , , , 08:45


Thursday, April 12, 2018 - A few months ago, the owner of the famous Simmers Club that used to be located in Nairobi’s CBD, next to 680 hotel that is owned by William Ruto, was evicted like a dog in broad daylight.

Many people have linked Deputy President William Ruto to the forceful eviction of the Simmers Club owner.

And now the land where the Club used to be located has been turned into a…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Europa League matches today and predictions - Don’t miss this opportunity to make good money here.

Moving on from what has been a high octane Champions League action, four Europa League matches are lined up today. Arsenal are in Russ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno