The fall of NASA as MUDAVADI confesses he never believed in RAILA in the first place! Should have been me and KALONZO

Monday April 9, 2018

- National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principal, Musalia Mudavadi, has added the cracks within the coalition after he confessed that he never believed in NASA leader, Raila Odinga, in the first place.





Speaking yesterday, the ANC leader also revealed that he was not for the idea of swearing-in NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as the People's President.





"I did not believe in the swearing-in of Raila Odinga," said Mudavadi.





"We must deal with...



