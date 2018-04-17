Teens arrested shooting randy PHOTOs and VIDEOs in Nairobi’s CBD, Some had P2, So they had raw S3X (Watch VIDEO)

Tuesday, April 17, 2018 - Police arrested a group of teens over the weekend after they were caught shooting randy photos and videos at Michuki Park near Globe Roaund-about, following a tip off from the members of the public.

They were caught red handed by police getting dirty and some were n@k3d.

What was more shocking is that some ladies had P2, meaning that they had raw s3x.

Upon interrogation, the teens confessed that they were shooting the photos and videos to be uploaded in a social media group called Party animal.

They were arrested and taken to Central Police Station and later released after their parents came for them.

Watch video of the incident.

The LINK>>>>
