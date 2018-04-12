Teachers’ camp at TSC headquarters demanding SOSSION’s sacking - He must leave KNUT because he is now an ODM MP

Thursday April 12, 2018

- Teachers staged protests outside the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) headquarters in Upper Hill, Nairobi, demanding the sacking of KNUT Secretary General, Wilson Sossion.





The teachers aired a litany of grievances in the hands of Wilson Sossion, especially after being nominated by ODM leader, Raila Odinga, as an MP.





They noted that Sossion cannot hold two public offices at a go.





The said that he had no authority of the...



