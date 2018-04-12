Teachers’ camp at TSC headquarters demanding SOSSION’s sacking - He must leave KNUT because he is now an ODM MP

06:57

Thursday April 12, 2018 - Teachers staged protests outside the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) headquarters in Upper Hill, Nairobi, demanding the sacking of KNUT Secretary General, Wilson Sossion.


The teachers aired a litany of grievances in the hands of Wilson Sossion, especially after being nominated by ODM leader, Raila Odinga, as an MP.

They noted that Sossion cannot hold two public offices at a go.

The said that he had no authority of the...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Europa League matches today and predictions - Don’t miss this opportunity to make good money here.

Moving on from what has been a high octane Champions League action, four Europa League matches are lined up today. Arsenal are in Russ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno