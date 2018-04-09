Teach your daughter manners - This guy tells CS AMINA MOHAMMED, her daughter was exposing flesh and smoking.

Monday, April 9, 2018 - This guy has told Education CS, Amina Mohammed, to teach her daughter manners after she was caught on camera smoking and exposing flesh while goofing around with Uhuru Kenyatta’s son.





There are rumours that Uhuru’s son is dating Amina Mohammed’s daughter because they have been spotted together in various social joints in Nairobi.





Here’s Timo’s message to Amina Mohammed concerning her daughter who is…



