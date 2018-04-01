S£X scenes in movies vs real life - Most men will relate with this! HILARIOUS (VIDEO)Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle, Videos 11:48
S3x scenes of movies look so glamorous but it’s so much different in the real world.
Hollywood tells us crazy lies like clothes always slide off bodies in a ridiculously smooth manner, that switching positions is a seamless manoeuvre and many outrageous lies.
These hilarious guys have given this sticky issue a comic treatment and its pure gold.
Watch the hilarious video below.
