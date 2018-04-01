Struggles that only WOMEN with big behinds like KTN’s LINDA OGUTU will understand.

1.

Dresses that fit your waistline but pull up at the bottom because of your wide hips and big backside.





2. Taking hours to wear a pair of jeans or trousers that fit easily to your legs but refuse to cover your bum.





3. Walking into a room and men chase you like crazy because all they see is your a**.





4. They forget that people interact before when they meet for the first time.





5. Struggling to sit down those tiny spaced chairs on a flight, talk less of putting on your seat belt. Sometimes ones bum is so big that your scared of bending down or squatting because anytime you do something gets torn.





6. Price of custom fitted pants or shorts have skyrocketed. Same thing goes for great fitting panties





7. It’s uncomfortable to sit on chairs because your bum keeps spilling out of the side.





8. You are self conscious in church especially because of the men sitting behind you.





9. When you get up, some of them get instant hard-ons! You feel like the devil.





10. There is the risk of…



