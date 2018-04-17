Statement from Makerere University on a Senior Staff who was caught having S3X with Kenyan LADY.

17:24


Tuesday, April 17, 2018 - Mr Kisuze Edward, a Senior Administrative Assistant in the Academic Registrar Department at Makerere University, has been suspended after photo of him engaging in s3x escapades with a Kenyan lady who graduated from the University in January with First Class Honours emerged.

A statement from Makerere University says that he didn’t give satisfactory answers on the photo that has been trending.

The statement reads that he s3xually assaulted the lady but social media rumours indicate that the lady willingly gave him her ‘Nunu’ and then started blackmailing him.

