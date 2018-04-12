SOSSION says he is not quitting as KNUT Secretary General even after ODM nominated him to Parliament as MP

, 06:41

Thursday April 12, 2018 - Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General, Wilson Sossion, has responded to teachers who are seeking his ouster.

On Wednesday, hundreds of teachers demonstrated outside KNUT headquarters demanding for the resignation of Sossion because he is also an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) nominated MP.

They said Sossion should relinquish his seat since he is now a politician and teachers’ grievances should not be addressed by a politician.

The teachers termed Sossion as a…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Europa League matches today and predictions - Don’t miss this opportunity to make good money here.

Moving on from what has been a high octane Champions League action, four Europa League matches are lined up today. Arsenal are in Russ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno