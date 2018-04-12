SOSSION says he is not quitting as KNUT Secretary General even after ODM nominated him to Parliament as MP

Thursday April 12, 2018

- Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General, Wilson Sossion, has responded to teachers who are seeking his ouster.





On Wednesday , hundreds of teachers demonstrated outside KNUT headquarters demanding for the resignation of Sossion because he is also an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) nominated MP.





They said Sossion should relinquish his seat since he is now a politician and teachers’ grievances should not be addressed by a politician.





The teachers termed Sossion as a…



