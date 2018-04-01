SONKO’s full response after Sunday Nation exposed the in-fighting at City Hall and called it a mad house, this man may die of stress.

….Danvas Makori, the Finance CECM, Osogo says thus, "Good Morning DM. Hope rest of your weekend was good. Just saw controller of budgets. She says we try a smaller figure of 10m each week and see how that pans out on a trial basis. Don't forget to call Kioo and Ekaya." Kidero's PA sent Makori this message through WhatsApp on the 5th of March 2018 at 10:16 AM.



As it is the case with all humble and forgiving leaders, I summoned Makori and asked him in front of other CECMs to which he admitted and asked for forgiveness. I reminded all CECs of my "Zero tolerance to corruption" policy of my administration.



Contrary to his promise of ending all collusion with enemies of the county, Makori continued to engage my predecessor's people. In another message from Osogo to Makori advising him to be cautious with me, Makori decided to attack me saying, "Don't worry about my boss. He is an academic dwarf. But he pretends to be smarter than us. This time round we must fix him. The system hates him." This was on the 28th of March 2018.

It would have been a grave error of omission if I had failed to take a firm action even after these facts came to light.



Makori had been referred to me by his father-in-law, Hon. Maina Kamanda, and after assessing his academic qualifications and skills, I accepted to nominate him, even though he had held a senior position in my prececessor's office. In hindsight, I should not have continued to associate with the same people who fought me during my election campaign or those who worked with my predecessor. Even this latest story in the Sunday Nation was actively peddled by an officer in my office that I had given a chance, despite being closely associated with the same people who stood in church pulpits to campaign for my election opponents. I accepted these people because I pledged to form an all inclusive government. I would like to point out that I have evidence of all communication alluded to in this statement and will readily share it if necessary.



Here are a few facts Nairobi residents need to know: Revenue collection is highest under my administration than it has ever been in the past. Salaries of almost 15,000 county staff are paid on time every month compared to my predecessor's era whereby workers would go for five months without pay. Under my leadership, corruption is at its lowest. Last year Nairobi was ranked third most corrupt, this year we are nowhere near the top 30.



We have installed an oxygen plant at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital which is supplying oxygen to many hospitals in Nairobi, a renal unit at Mbagathi Hospital giving life- saving services to kidney patients as well as expanded maternity services in Kayole and Baba Dogo. My office has procured 26 fire engines, we are constructing 5 markets and also in the process of constructing four stadia in the city. Piles of garbage that accumulated during my predecessor's reign have been moved to the proper dumping site, and the beautification of our city is in top gear.



This week, we shall launch the construction of two fire stations in Kangundo Road and Waithaka, and partner with the national government to upgrade the grounds around KICC into an ultra modern international convention centre.



Is this the result of a dysfunctional office led by an erratic, incapable Governor? Why should a story in a leading national newspaper focus on trivial things like the eggs and sausages I eat for breakfast and ignore life changing, transformational issues? You be the judge.



This is all being orchestrated by a group of people engaged in high level succession politics that I have talked about in the past, whose implementing lead person is Internal Security PS Karanja Kibicho. They have been celebrating the 'success' of the hatchet job together with their contact Editor at the Sunday Nation, but I will not be distracted from delivering services to the residents of Nairobi. They can spend as much money as they want to malign my name, but in the end the truth will prevail. I know that a lie can travel half way around the world before truth puts on its shoes but the truth always catches up. And we all know for sure that the moral arc of the universe is long but it bends towards justice. I will continue working for Nairobians and let my work speak for me.





