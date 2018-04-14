SONKO tells UHURU he will resign if he fails Nairobians! The useless Governor has already failed big time – Kenyans say

Saturday April 14, 2018 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has said he will resign if he and his team fails to transform Nairobi.

Sonko’s team comprises all Nairobi County Ministers and Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Najib Balala.

Speaking at State House on Friday when they briefed the President over their ambitious projects of improving Nairobi, Sonko said he is…

