So this guy has a problem with the LADY that UHURU’s son JOMO is marrying this weekend in an invite only wedding!Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News 06:15
Friday, April 6, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s son, Jomo, is set to marry this weekend and this guy has a problem with the lady he is marrying.
Aki Kenyans.
Please give people a break.
See what he posted in the next page
Page 1 2
those are effect of midarati and looting proceeds effects.
Watch middle finger, shameful