So this guy has a problem with the LADY that UHURU’s son JOMO is marrying this weekend in an invite only wedding!

, , , , 06:15


Friday, April 6, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s son, Jomo, is set to marry this weekend and this guy has a problem with the lady he is marrying.

Aki Kenyans.

Please give people a break.

See what he posted in the next page

Page 1 2

  1. Anonymous
    6 April 2018 at 06:24

    those are effect of midarati and looting proceeds effects.

  2. Anonymous
    6 April 2018 at 06:26

    Watch middle finger, shameful

   

Leave a Comment

Get that life you have always dreamt about.

On Wednesday, over 15, 837 Kenyans doubled their money instantly in the X2 WEDNESDAY PROMOTION This Friday promises to be even better!...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno