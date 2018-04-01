SHOCKING VIDEO of how fire at Kasarani’s Shell Petrol Station started, driver of this salon car is the cause (WATCH)

- A shocking video of how the fire at Kasarani’s Shell Petrol Station started has emerged.





The fire was caused by a motorist who sped off while the fuel pump was still inside the vehicle’s tank and dragged it 30 meters away.





The friction between the ground and the pump produced sparks which ignited the fire that spread quickly.





This driver of this salon car is to blame for the fire.





Watch this CCTV footage of how the fire started.



