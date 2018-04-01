SHOCKING! Here is the moment goons attempted to kidnap Daystar University student leader ARNOLD BAZENGE (VIDEO)

Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - It seems it is all doom and gloom in our higher learning institutions following the lingering lecturers’ strike.

While the strike has paralyzed learning in public universities, it seems the bug is spreading to private universities.

Learning in Daystar University has been interrupted after students and staff started a second boycott this morning demanding for accountability.

This video shows goons sent by the administration to whisk away Daystar University Secretary General, Arnold Bazenge, whom they accuse of inciting students.

Not long ago, a student leader in Meru University was shot for leading a demonstration against the administration’s move to increase school fees.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
