SHOCK on KALONZO as ALFRED MUTUA’s rising popularity dominates UKAMBANI unity talks! Wiper is done and dusted

The much touted Ukambani unity meeting convened yesterday by a section of Ukambani leaders collapsed on its face after nearly all speakers failed to drive a straightforward unity agenda for the community.





Instead, the chest-thumbing politicians, seemingly rattled by Governor Alfred Mutua’s surge in popularity in national politics spent all the airtime vilifying the Machakos County boss and pledging their sycophantic loyalty to Wiper party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka.





The meeting, convened by former Senator Johnstone Muthama at Komarock in Machakos County also failed to address the critical and important aspect of empowering the Kamba community to flourish economically.





After the obvious fallout in the opposition coalition, NASA, following the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, Kalonzo’s party, Wiper - which is basically founded on tribal patriarchy, found itself on the verge of political extinction and hurriedly convened the said meeting to drum up support for the former Vice President.





As the various speakers rose to the podium to address the ferried audience from Makueni and Kitui, it became crystal clear that the meeting, in its entirety, was a desperate scheme to try and tame Dr Mutua’s budding authority in the national political arena.





His mere absence at the meeting became the major subject and....



