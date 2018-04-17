Selfish JOHO lands in a wedding in a chopper because the roads nearby are impassable, What will normal Citizens use, NKT! (VIDEO)

Tuesday, April 17, 2018

- Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, landed in style in a wedding recently using a chopper.





The controversial Governor who has been accused of mismanaging County funds with slay queens and friends like Ali Kiba lives large and is never afraid to show off his lavish lifestyle.

We understand that he used a chopper to the wedding because the roads nearby are impassable.





At least he can afford a chopper but what will normal Citizens use.





Joho only cares about himself.





Watch video.



