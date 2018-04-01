See written agreement between OTIENO and ODUOR on Man City & Man-U, they had placed their wives as bets, CRAZY!!

, , , 15:45

Sunday, April 8, 2018 - 2 Luo men have caused a stir on social media over a deal they had struck and written down before the game between Man City and Man U that was played on Saturday.

They had written down an agreement that was signed by eyewitnesses.

 The deal was that if Man-U loses to Man City, Otieno was to give Oduor his wife for a week and if Man City loses to Man U, Oduor was to do the same.

 Here’s a written agreement signed by eye witnesses.

 These ‘Jaluos’ are very funny.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Get that life you have always dreamt about.

On Wednesday, over 15, 837 Kenyans doubled their money instantly in the X2 WEDNESDAY PROMOTION This Friday promises to be even better!...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno