See written agreement between OTIENO and ODUOR on Man City & Man-U, they had placed their wives as bets, CRAZY!!

Sunday, April 8, 2018 - 2 Luo men have caused a stir on social media over a deal they had struck and written down before the game between Man City and Man U that was played on Saturday .





They had written down an agreement that was signed by eyewitnesses.



The deal was that if Man-U loses to Man City, Otieno was to give Oduor his wife for a week and if Man City loses to Man U, Oduor was to do the same.



Here’s a written agreement signed by eye witnesses.



These ‘Jaluos’ are very funny.

The Kenyan DAILY POST