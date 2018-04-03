See what MIGUNA MIGUNA told a LUO man who is on a hunger strike because of him - This is getting out of hand

08:19


Tuesday April 3, 2018 - National Resistance Movement (NRM) has thanked a Kisumu man for his commitment towards the reform agenda and in seeking to have him returned to Kenya in one piece.

This is after Boniface Akumu went on a hunger strike to compel the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to return Miguna back to Kenya.

Through his social media accounts, Miguna took the opportunity to thank Boniface for his commitment, urging all NRM supporters to...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Everyone needs money in a hurry from time to time. While quick cash won’t make you rich, it  can   help you get out of a messy situat...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno