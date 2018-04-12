See what KPC chairman, JOHN NGUMI, did in Italy with some LADIES using taxpayers’ money - UHURU please

Thursday April 12, 2018

- Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) chairman, John Ngumi, is once again on the spot over corruption and massive embezzlement of funds at the State sponsored parastatal.





Over the last 3 years under Ngumi’s tenure, millions of shillings have gone missing in illegal procurement, exaggerated bills and fake per diems.





According to renowned blogger, Robert Alai, Ngumi is the real face of…



