See what Archbishop SAPIT told UHURU and Kiambu MP GATHONI who are advocating for men to marry many wives

Wednesday April 11, 2018 - The Anglican Church of Kenya has vehemently opposed the polygamy debate that is being advocated for by Kiambu Women Representative, Gathoni Wamuchoma, and which was legalized by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2014.





Speaking yesterday, Archibishop Jackson Ole Sapit warned the country not to be misled by the MP and President Uhuru Kenyatta.





He vowed to resist polygamy in the country as it goes against the....



