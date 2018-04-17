See this panoramic view of SONKO’s palatial home in Mua Hills, Machakos, Eti huku ni ushago, His daughter shares VIDEO.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Videos 15:38
Tuesday, April 17, 2018 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has a palatial home at Mua Hills, Machakos, although he rarely sleeps in his palatial residence.
He is busy wasting taxpayers money at a lavish hotel in Nairobi where he has been staying ever since he was sworn in as Governor.
Sonko’s youngest daughter, Salma, shared a panoramic view of their lavish home in shagz.
This place looks like a palace.
Watch video.
