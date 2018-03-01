See some of the SLAY QUEENS that Kisii Governor JAMES ONGWAE gave jobs, Were servers opened? (PHOTOs)

- Robert Syundu has blasted Kisii Governor, James Ongwae, claiming that he favours slay queens instead of dishing out jobs and tenders according to qualifications.





Here are some of the slay queens (Anne, Dolvine, Violet and Flo) who have allegedly received favours from the Kisii Governor.





They have landed plum jobs in the County despite some of them being fresh graduates.





We hope servers were not opened.





See photos in the next page



