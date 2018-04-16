See how UHURU/ KIBAKI abandoned MATIBA when he needed them the most - They are now shedding crocodile tears

Monday April 16, 2018 - Lawyer Gitobu Imanyara has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and retired Presidents Mwai Kibaki and Daniel Arap Moi of abandoning second liberation hero, Kenneth Matiba, when he was still alive.

Speaking shortly after he passed on yesterday evening, Imanyara claimed that the multiparty democracy hero died with only his family members around him, with the three having abandoned him even at his hour of death.

He noted that Matiba was never compensated for...

