See how MIKE SONKO’s ‘Sonko Rescue Team’ has been stealing from unsuspecting Nairobians! Is he aware of this mess?News 18:54
Friday April 6, 2018 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has issued an alert, warning the city’s residents of a new digital savvy con group in the name of ‘Sonko Rescue Team’, which is now on the loose.
According to the Governor, the group has been stealing and ripping-off unsuspecting Nairobians under the guise of Sonko Rescue Team.
Sonko said the group has a website and Facebook page which has his photos stolen from his...
Page 1 2