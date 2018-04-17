See how IEBC’s CEO, EZRA CHILOBA, dealt with a journalist who was asking him a stupid question he didn’t agree with

See how IEBC’s CEO, EZRA CHILOBA, dealt with a journalist who was asking him a stupid question he didn’t agree withEditor's Choice, News, Politics 13:26
Tuesday April 17, 2018 - A leading journalist from a local media house has filed a complaint with the Media Council of Kenya (MCK).
In his suit papers, he is accusing suspended Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of insulting him when he asked him a question on procurement.
Chiloba, who was suspended last week by IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, over alleged theft, is said to have told the…
Page 1 2