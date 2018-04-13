Scrambling over money generated by public toilets! Nairobians beg MIKE SONKO to order reopening of five public toilets in CBD

Friday April 13, 2018

The Nairobi County Government has closed five public toilets located at Central Business District (CBD) causing the public great discomfort.





Apparently, the toilets were allocated to various youth groups by the previous administration but the youths are demanding Sh2 million from the previous operators to continue their work.





A clean public toilet in the Nairobi CBD can generate net revenue of around Sh300,000 per month if it is hygienic and well managed.





Each visit costs at…



