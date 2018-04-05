SAKAJA now opposes UHURU’s plan to appoint RAILA ODINGA to a big office in the African Union - He should be jobless

Thursday April 5, 2018

- Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, is opposed to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s plan to appoint NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to the African Union (AU).





Sakaja noted that Raila should not be appointed to any position and should be left jobless for him to work for Kenyans more.





According to Sakaja, Raila would be in a better position to serve Kenyans with no title over his head, as the...



