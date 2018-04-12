Sack MATIANGI if you want to leave good legacy - UHURU told by an ODM strongman from the KISII community.

Thursday April 12, 2018

- President Uhuru Kenyatta has been told to sack Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, if he wants to leave a good legacy once he retires in 2022.





In an interview with a local daily, former Kitutu Masaba MP, Timothy Bosire, said Uhuru will hurt his legacy if he continues working with Matiangi who has ignored 10 courts orders over the last 2 months.





"No matter whom you are, court orders whether wrong or correct ought to…



