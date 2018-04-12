Sack MATIANGI if you want to leave good legacy - UHURU told by an ODM strongman from the KISII community.

, 06:43

Thursday April 12, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has been told to sack Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, if he wants to leave a good legacy once he retires in 2022.

In an interview with a local daily, former Kitutu Masaba MP, Timothy Bosire, said Uhuru will hurt his legacy if he continues working with Matiangi who has ignored 10 courts orders over the last 2 months.

"No matter whom you are, court orders whether wrong or correct ought to…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Europa League matches today and predictions - Don’t miss this opportunity to make good money here.

Moving on from what has been a high octane Champions League action, four Europa League matches are lined up today. Arsenal are in Russ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno