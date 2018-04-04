SABINA CHEGE dares WAZIR CHACHA to release her private PHOTOs like he did for CECILIA, the Bomet MP! I don’t care!

, 11:06

Wednesday April 4, 2018 – Murang’a Women Representative, Sabina wa Chege has explained his alleged relationship with the conman, Wazir Benson Chacha, after being roasted on social media on Tuesday.


In an interview with a local radio station on Wednesday, Sabina, who was almost crying, said that she does not know the man and that she first experienced about the con through a story on Nairobian.

Sabina also said that Chacha has…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Everyone needs money in a hurry from time to time. While quick cash won’t make you rich, it  can   help you get out of a messy situat...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno