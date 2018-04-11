S3XY Slay Queen flaunts her mega hips and massive NY0NY0s on social media. Oh! My! (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Photos 09:18
Wednesday, April 11, 2018 - Popular Instagram slay queen, Roman Goddess, is back doing what she does best - flaunting her ass3ts on social media.
He fans thought she will tone down after getting married but they were wrong.
She has thrown her fans into a frenzy with new hot photos where she is almost n@k3d.
As one wise man once said, ‘you cannot turn a ho into a wife’
See photos in the next page
Page 1 2