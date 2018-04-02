S3XY MUTHONI has a message for guys who ‘drill’ LADIES with no intention of marrying them. Eh! Eh!

Monday, April 02, 2018 - This s3xy lady has a message for randy guys who like drilling ladies and then leave them high and dry.





Taking to social media, the lady who is simply known as Muthoni, urged guys to go easy when sampling the nunu of a lady they know they won’t marry.





She reckons that it’s unfair to ‘drill other guys’ future wives for no reason.





See her post below.