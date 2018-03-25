S3XY LADY goes wild and parades her bare derriere on social media - Lawd have mercy! (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 08:21
This is an underground rapper trying hard to get noticed and it seems she’s ready to do anything to break through.
She wants to walk in the footsteps of the likes of Nicki Minaj and the latest sensation, Cardi B, who despite their talent, had to flaunt their ass3sts to push their music.
However, most people feel she should could a better job on the pole than the mic.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST