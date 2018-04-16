RUTO’s man gives CHEBUKATI 7 days to resign or be ejected by force after 3 commissioners resigned! RAILA was right

Monday April 16, 2018

- Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has been given only 7 days to resign or be forced out.





This follows the resignation of three commissioners, Consolata Nkatha Maina, Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya over the suspicious suspension of CEO, Ezra Chiloba, by Chebukati.





Speaking on Monday , Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, who is...



