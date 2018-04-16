RUTO’s hand in IEBC crisis exposed - He wants CHILOBA back to help him in 2022 or he destroys the entire commission

RUTO’s hand in IEBC crisis exposed - He wants CHILOBA back to help him in 2022 or he destroys the entire commissionNews 08:03
Monday April 16, 2018 - NASA CEO, Norman Magaya, has accused Deputy President William Ruto of being behind the infighting and the crisis at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
This comes after the abrupt resignation of Vice Chair, Consolata Maina, Commissioners Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya.
Magaya accused the three of working at the...
Page 1 2