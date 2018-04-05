RUTO’s allies begin 2022 campaigns as they invade RAILA ODINGA’s zones even after the handshake with UHURU

Thursday April 5, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has started his 2022 campaigns in earnest as he sent his allies to invade former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s zones ahead of the polls.





In Western Kenya, for example, where Raila enjoyed massive support in the 2017 elections, Ruto pushed for campaigns to overturn Raila’s fortunes during Easter.





Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and his Sports counterpart, Rashid Mohammed, staged campaigns in Mumias on Sunday to...



