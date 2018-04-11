RUTO in trouble as MARTHA KARUA tells court that he interfered with polls and rigged her out in favour of WAIGURU

11:47

Wednesday April 11, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto is a man under siege after he was reported to the court for interfering with the 2017 General Elections.


Testifying in her case at Kerugoya High Court, NARC Kenya leader, Martha Karua, accused Ruto of engineering her rigging in the Kirinyaga gubernatorial race.

She told the High Court that senior security officers and Ruto’s office helped Governor Anne Waiguru to rig her out.

She noted that Mr. Lelasang, who is a...

