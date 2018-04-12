RUTO buys a new helicopter worth 1 billion, an Airbus H145! It is the only one of its kind in Kenya - He has 5 choppers now

, 06:52

Thursday April 12, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has continued to accumulate wealth as he prepares to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.


Under the Jubilee Party lineup, Ruto is next in the throne when Uhuru’s 10 year term ends in 2022.

The DP has continued to amass wealth to enable him get resources to campaign for the Presidency in 2022.

Among the latest his latest acquisition is a…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Europa League matches today and predictions - Don’t miss this opportunity to make good money here.

Moving on from what has been a high octane Champions League action, four Europa League matches are lined up today. Arsenal are in Russ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno