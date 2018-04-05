Rugby players accused of R@ping musician, WENDY KEMUNTO, give their side of the story-This is what happened

Thursday, April 05, 2018- Last week, a budding musician by the name Wendy Kemunto, took to social media to narrate her r@pe ordeal, in the hands of two popular Kenya Rugby players.





She accused Frank Wanyama and Alex Olaba, both of Kenya Harlequins, of violating her during her birthday in February 10.





The talented singer also revealed that she is pregnant as a result of the r@p3.





The accused have now spoken out and denied forcing themselves on the lady.



