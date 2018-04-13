Revenge served cold! See what BETTY KYALLO has done to her friend SUSAN for sleeping with JOHO, LADIES are merciless.

Friday, April 13, 2018 - Some time back, KTN’s anchor, Betty Kyallo, was like a sister to Susan Kaitanny.





They used to be best of friends and most times, they were always hanging out together.





Betty and Susan partnered to start a high end salon in Kilimani called Posh Palace but they later fell out after Betty found out that Susan has been sleeping with her ‘Sponyo’ Joho, the flashy Mombasa Governor.





Their friendship turned sour and Susan stopped her business partnership with Betty Kyallo.





Apparently, Susan was the majority shareholder and she was just using Betty to market the salon.





But things are getting interesting because Betty Kyallo has started another high end salon a few meters from where Susan’s salon is located and poached her employees.





Susan has been forced to close her high end salon as she strategizes what next.





If you go to the Posh Palace salon right now, you will find it closed.





Betty has beaten her Susan 10 nil.





She will launch her…



