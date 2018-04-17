REVEALED: RUTO is not happy with UHURU and RAILA ODINGA’s unity! He wants Kenyans divided for political expediency

Tuesday April 17, 2018

- Homa Bay Women Representative, Gladys Wanga, has said Deputy President William Ruto is not happy with unity talks between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, Wanga claimed that the DP is opposed to the Uhuru-Raila memorandum.





She added that the pact between the two leaders seeks to unite Kenyans after the divisive 2017 election that culminated in the swearing in of the former Prime Minister as the People's President on…



