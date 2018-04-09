REVEALED: It’s Speaker JUSTIN MUTURI’s son who was throwing money at Slay Queens in a Nairobi Club (VIDEO)

Monday, April 09, 2018 -

The identity of the man caught on camera throwing money at slay queens in a city club has been revealed.





This is Robert Bundi, the son of Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi.





He shocked revellers at the popular Mercury Lounge when he took out a bundle of Ksh 100k and started dishing it out.





Pandemonium ensued as revellers and even staff at the club scrambled for the crisp notes.





This is not the first time he’s pulling off this stunt; he was recently in the news for making it rain money in a Nakuru club.





Not much is known about his investments but he used to stay in Dallas , USA and only came back to Kenya recently.





Watch the video below.



