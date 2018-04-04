RED ALERT: 2 prominent politicians shot dead by AL SHABAAB terrorists in a 7.30 PM attack on Kenyan soil

Wednesday April 4, 2018 -

Two prominent Coast politicians were shot and killed yesterday by assailants believed to be members of the Al Shabaab terror group.





Kibundani Village, Ukunda Ward in Kwale County, woke up to the sad news of the Al Shabaab attack that led to the killing of two prominent politicians outside a video hall.





Former Ukunda MCA aspirant, Kombo Gude, (in photo) commonly referred to as Kombo Chui, was shot and killed alongside his ally, Nassib Diti, near Wembley Video hall in the 7.30pm incident.





A social media user, Mckenzie Muhammad Renny, narrated how the...



