Recruitment in Telkom, Nairobi, Kenya

Telkom





Position: Sector Manager

Region: Nairobi

Reporting to: Head of Corporate Sector

Band: 4.1

Department: Enterprise Division

Role Purpose: The job holder will be required to develop and nurture relationships with new and existing customers to increase market presence and sales.

Furthermore, he/she will be responsible for consistently achieving sales targets and growth plans, Relationship management with Key customers and Leading the sales team through effective people management practices.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

· Achieve the sales targets through new and existing business within the sector.

· Contribute to the cost savings target of the business

· Forecast and monitor sales for current and new customers within the sector.

· Monitor the profitability for customers and propose the appropriate plans within the sector.

· Conduct joint customer meetings to drive volumes and profitability.

· Develop business plan, lead the sales pitch and negotiate the contractual agreements based on the set guidelines

· Develop and demonstrate a thorough understanding of the customer business

· Conduct analysis of customer, customers and sales metrics, costs and categories to inform business decisions

· Ensure the effective management of the customer account and timeous problem solving

· Forecast and maintain sales plans and stock levels (if required) with customers.

· Ensure the accuracy of the first bill as per the signed agreement

· Develop and recommend business plans in conjunction with customers and customers to drive business growth

· Act as the key interface between the customer and all relevant divisions for on boarding and ongoing interactions

· Analyse business and market information to inform sales decisions

· Continuously ensure alignment with marketing, branding and communications procedures and identify training requirements (where applicable)

· Utilise and align internal business processes and systems to execute sales and ensure operational efficiency

· Regularly engage with customer to plan and execute marketing interventions

· Facilitate communication channels on all levels to prevent breakdown in information flow

· Support the finance team in money collection and issue resolution

· Grow and develop existing customers as well as generating new business.

· Ensure a thorough understanding of the Telkom products and services, policies and procedures to ensure a consistent delivery of sales and sales message to all customers

Professional Skills:

· Excellent coaching & mentoring skills; ability to observe, evaluate, and give meaningful feedback

· Strong communication and active listening skills

· Strong analytical and strategic planning skills

· Ability to work under pressure whilst remaining calm

· Keen eye on deadlines and time management

· Multitasking and delegation capabilities.

This position is opened to Kenyan citizens only.

If you fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.

Application should be sent by latest 26th April 2018, please provide an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) including details of your current telephone contacts and names of three referees.

Apply through recruitment@telkomkenya.co.ke and quote the job title in the subject field.









Vacant Position: Key Account Manager

Region: Nairobi

Reporting to: Sector Manager

Band: 3

Department: Enterprise Division

Role Purpose: The job holder will be Responsible for the development and achievement of sales targets and revenue margins through the customers.

Furthermore, he/she should ensure that all the aspects impacting the customer accounts are well managed and eliminate any barriers in achievement of sales targets.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

· Achieve the sales targets through new and existing business within the sector.

· Manage client base churn.

· Pipeline Management and Account development planning.

· Monitor the profitability for customers and propose the appropriate plans.

· Conduct joint customer meetings to drive volumes and profitability.

· Develop and account development plan, lead the sales pitch and negotiate the contractual agreements based on the set guidelines.

· Develop and demonstrate a thorough understanding of the customer business

· Conduct analysis of customer, customers and sales metrics, costs and categories to inform business decisions

· Ensure the effective management of the customer account and timeous problem solving

· Ensure the accuracy of the first bill as per the signed agreement

· Act as the key interface between the customer and all relevant divisions for on boarding and ongoing interactions

· Utilise and align internal business processes and systems to execute sales and ensure operational efficiency

· Take ownership and ensure client journey from engagement to post sales process is seamless

· Support the finance team in money collection and issue resolution

· Ensure a thorough understanding of the Telkom products and services, policies and procedures to ensure a consistent delivery of sales and sales message to all customers

Academic / Professional Qualifications

· Relevant Business degree in Sales, Marketing or Economics, MBA would be an added advantage

· 3 – 5 years’ experience in Marketing Management, Sales management, Relationship management

· Experience in high dollar value consultative selling and relationship management preferably within major accounts

Professional Skills:

· Strategic Prospecting Skills

· Excellent in communication, presentation, business reporting, competitive proposal writing and negotiation skills

· High end sales generation and closing ability

· Ability to project a strong, positive image of him/herself and the Company

· Post sales relationship management & sales process management

· Strong problem solving skills: ability to solve customer issues, sometimes without seeing the actual problem first hand.

· Strong financial skills by understanding the costs to serve and its impact on the Profit & Loss (P&L).

This position is opened to Kenyan citizens only.

If you fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.

Application should be sent by latest 26th April 2018, please provide an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) including details of your current telephone contacts and names of three referees.

Apply through recruitment@telkomkenya.co.ke and quote the job title in the subject field.