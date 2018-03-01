Recruitment in Steers and Debonairs Pizza, Nairobi, Kenya

Recruitment in Steers and Debonairs Pizza, Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 15:27
Steers and Debonairs Pizza, is a renowned household name in the food industry, that provides high quality, variety, tasty meals and excellent customer service.
There is an opening for the position of a assistant branch manager in their organization looking to attract energetic, highly motivated, skilled in the hospitality field and self-driven candidates.
Job Summary: Assisting the branch manager in overall co-ordination of the company’s activities while ensuring efficiency, accuracy, timeliness, quality, profitability and security of all resources within the premises.
Principal Accountabilities:
Stock Management
· Taking stocks daily and ensure all stock movements are entered into the system
· Verification of all stock both closing and opening
Profit Sales
· Work with the accounts department to set your budgets and targets and manage your costs accordingly
· Responsible for the achievement of set monthly and annual sets targets
· Management and control of accounts receivable and credit sales
· Maintain monthly actual margins within -2.0% to +1.0% of your calculated theoretical margins
· Take necessary steps to ensure your restaurant gains profitability
Quality Assurance
· Responsible for maintaining high standards of excellence and raise our operations minimum score
· Improve on the scores within a specified time frame incase deficiencies are noted
· Ensure all the products are of acceptable standard i.e daily routine check of product shelf life
· Maintain a clean work environment with high health and safety standards always
Staffing
· Conduct shift meetings with staff at the beginning of each shift
· Conduct monthly staff meetings with all staff
· Prepare and maintain the weekly work schedule for all staff in the assigned unit
· Conduct continuous and quarterly performance evaluations for staff
· In liaison with the Human Resource department ensure proper staffing in the assigned unit
Communication and Customer Service
· Respond to all customer feedback within 24 hrs from receipt of a customer issue
· Reply to all emails within 24 hours of receipt
· Ensure Aura Clocking in/out reports are sent to HR on the 16th of every month
· Ensure timely communication of any supplier issue to General Manager
Qualifications, Experience & Knowledge:
· Diploma in Business Management or Business Administration
· 5 years’ experience in restaurant operations, 2 years being in a managerial position
· Restaurant management experience is an absolute requirement
· Excellent communication skills both written and verbal
· Skilled in creating analyzing and understanding reports/budgets.
There is an opening for the position of a branch manager in their organization looking to attract energetic, highly motivated, skilled in the hospitality field and self-driven candidates.
Job Summary: Overall co-ordination of the company’s activities while ensuring efficiency, accuracy, timeliness, quality, profitability and security of all resources within the premises.
Principal Accountabilities:
Stock Management
· Taking stocks daily and ensure all stock movements are entered into the system
· Verification of all stock both closing and opening
Profit Sales
· Work with the accounts department to set your budgets and targets and manage your costs accordingly
· Responsible for the achievement of set monthly and annual sets targets
· Management and control of accounts receivable and credit sales
· Maintain monthly actual margins within -2.0% to +1.0% of your calculated theoretical margins
· Take necessary steps to ensure your restaurant gains profitability
Quality Assurance
· Responsible for maintaining high standards of excellence and raise our operations minimum score
· Improve on the scores within a specified time frame incase deficiencies are noted
· Ensure all the products are of acceptable standard i.e daily routine check of product shelf life
· Maintain a clean work environment with high health and safety standards always
Staffing
· Conduct shift meetings with staff at the beginning of each shift
· Conduct monthly staff meetings with all staff
· Prepare and maintain the weekly work schedule for all staff in the assigned unit
· Conduct continuous and quarterly performance evaluations for staff
· In liaison with the Human Resource department ensure proper staffing in the assigned unit
Communication and Customer Service
· Respond to all customer feedback within 24 hrs from receipt of a customer issue
· Reply to all emails within 24 hours of receipt
· Ensure Aura Clocking in/out reports are sent to HR on the 16th of every month
· Ensure timely communication of any supplier issue to General Manager
Qualifications, Experience & Knowledge:
· Diploma in Business Management or Business Administration
· 5 years’ experience in restaurant operations, 2 years being in a managerial position
· Restaurant management experience is an absolute requirement
· Excellent communication skills both written and verbal
· Skilled in creating analyzing and understanding reports/budgets.
Interested candidates should forward their CVs to (jobs@steers.co.ke) stating their current and expected gross remuneration, day-time telephone contact and addresses of 3 referees.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.