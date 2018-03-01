Recruitment in Steers and Debonairs Pizza, Nairobi, Kenya

15:27

Steers and Debonairs Pizza, is a renowned household name in the food industry, that provides high quality, variety, tasty meals and excellent customer service.
There is an opening for the position of a assistant branch manager in their organization looking to attract energetic, highly motivated, skilled in the hospitality field and self-driven candidates.
Job Summary: Assisting the branch manager in overall co-ordination of the company’s activities while ensuring efficiency, accuracy, timeliness, quality, profitability and security of all resources within the premises.
Principal Accountabilities:
Stock Management
·         Taking stocks daily and ensure all stock movements are entered into the system
·         Verification of all stock both closing and opening
Profit Sales
·         Work with the accounts department to set your budgets and targets and manage your costs accordingly
·         Responsible for the achievement of set monthly and annual sets targets
·         Management and control of accounts receivable and credit sales
·         Maintain monthly actual margins within -2.0% to +1.0% of your calculated theoretical margins
·         Take necessary steps to ensure your restaurant gains profitability
Quality Assurance
·         Responsible for maintaining high standards of excellence and raise our operations minimum score
·         Improve on the scores within a specified time frame incase deficiencies are noted
·         Ensure all the products are of acceptable standard i.e daily routine check of product shelf life
·         Maintain a clean work environment with high health and safety standards always
Staffing
·         Conduct shift meetings with staff at the beginning of each shift
·         Conduct monthly staff meetings with all staff
·         Prepare and maintain the weekly work schedule for all staff in the assigned unit
·         Conduct continuous and quarterly performance evaluations for staff
·         In liaison with the Human Resource department ensure proper staffing in the assigned unit
Communication and Customer Service
·         Respond to all customer feedback within 24 hrs from receipt of a customer issue
·         Reply to all emails within 24 hours of receipt
·         Ensure Aura Clocking in/out reports are sent to HR on the 16th of every month
·         Ensure timely communication of any supplier issue to General Manager
Qualifications, Experience & Knowledge:
·         Diploma in Business Management or Business Administration
·         5 years’ experience in restaurant operations, 2 years being in a managerial position
·         Restaurant management experience is an absolute requirement
·         Excellent communication skills both written and verbal
·         Skilled in creating analyzing and understanding reports/budgets.


There is an opening for the position of a branch manager in their organization looking to attract energetic, highly motivated, skilled in the hospitality field and self-driven candidates.
Job Summary: Overall co-ordination of the company’s activities while ensuring efficiency, accuracy, timeliness, quality, profitability and security of all resources within the premises.
Principal Accountabilities:
Stock Management
·         Taking stocks daily and ensure all stock movements are entered into the system
·         Verification of all stock both closing and opening
Profit Sales
·         Work with the accounts department to set your budgets and targets and manage your costs accordingly
·         Responsible for the achievement of set monthly and annual sets targets
·         Management and control of accounts receivable and credit sales
·         Maintain monthly actual margins within -2.0% to +1.0% of your calculated theoretical margins
·         Take necessary steps to ensure your restaurant gains profitability
Quality Assurance
·         Responsible for maintaining high standards of excellence and raise our operations minimum score
·         Improve on the scores within a specified time frame incase deficiencies are noted
·         Ensure all the products are of acceptable standard i.e daily routine check of product shelf life
·         Maintain a clean work environment with high health and safety standards always
Staffing
·         Conduct shift meetings with staff at the beginning of each shift
·         Conduct monthly staff meetings with all staff
·         Prepare and maintain the weekly work schedule for all staff in the assigned unit
·         Conduct continuous and quarterly performance evaluations for staff
·         In liaison with the Human Resource department ensure proper staffing in the assigned unit
Communication and Customer Service
·         Respond to all customer feedback within 24 hrs from receipt of a customer issue
·         Reply to all emails within 24 hours of receipt
·         Ensure Aura Clocking in/out reports are sent to HR on the 16th of every month
·         Ensure timely communication of any supplier issue to General Manager
Qualifications, Experience & Knowledge:
·         Diploma in Business Management or Business Administration
·         5 years’ experience in restaurant operations, 2 years being in a managerial position
·         Restaurant management experience is an absolute requirement
·         Excellent communication skills both written and verbal
·         Skilled in creating analyzing and understanding reports/budgets.
Interested candidates should forward their CVs to (jobs@steers.co.ke) stating their current and expected gross remuneration, day-time telephone contact and addresses of 3 referees.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Here is the  easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA WIN up to 10 million shillings from just only 100 bob.  Win big on thousands of yo...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno