Recruitment in Steers and Debonairs Pizza, Nairobi, Kenya

Steers and Debonairs Pizza, is a renowned household name in the food industry, that provides high quality, variety, tasty meals and excellent customer service.

There is an opening for the position of a assistant branch manager in their organization looking to attract energetic, highly motivated, skilled in the hospitality field and self-driven candidates.

Job Summary: Assisting the branch manager in overall co-ordination of the company’s activities while ensuring efficiency, accuracy, timeliness, quality, profitability and security of all resources within the premises.

Principal Accountabilities:

Stock Management

· Taking stocks daily and ensure all stock movements are entered into the system

· Verification of all stock both closing and opening

Profit Sales

· Work with the accounts department to set your budgets and targets and manage your costs accordingly

· Responsible for the achievement of set monthly and annual sets targets

· Management and control of accounts receivable and credit sales

· Maintain monthly actual margins within -2.0% to +1.0% of your calculated theoretical margins

· Take necessary steps to ensure your restaurant gains profitability

Quality Assurance

· Responsible for maintaining high standards of excellence and raise our operations minimum score

· Improve on the scores within a specified time frame incase deficiencies are noted

· Ensure all the products are of acceptable standard i.e daily routine check of product shelf life

· Maintain a clean work environment with high health and safety standards always

Staffing

· Conduct shift meetings with staff at the beginning of each shift

· Conduct monthly staff meetings with all staff

· Prepare and maintain the weekly work schedule for all staff in the assigned unit

· Conduct continuous and quarterly performance evaluations for staff

· In liaison with the Human Resource department ensure proper staffing in the assigned unit

Communication and Customer Service

· Respond to all customer feedback within 24 hrs from receipt of a customer issue

· Reply to all emails within 24 hours of receipt

· Ensure Aura Clocking in/out reports are sent to HR on the 16th of every month

· Ensure timely communication of any supplier issue to General Manager

Qualifications, Experience & Knowledge:

· Diploma in Business Management or Business Administration

· 5 years’ experience in restaurant operations, 2 years being in a managerial position

· Restaurant management experience is an absolute requirement

· Excellent communication skills both written and verbal

· Skilled in creating analyzing and understanding reports/budgets.









Interested candidates should forward their CVs to (jobs@steers.co.ke) stating their current and expected gross remuneration, day-time telephone contact and addresses of 3 referees.